Skip to main content
Report: N'Golo Kante Would Like A Move To Barcelona

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: N'Golo Kante Would Like A Move To Barcelona

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante would like a move to Barcelona when he leaves Chelsea.

N'Golo Kante has huge chances to leave Chelsea as a free agent when his contract at Chelsea runs out in June 2023, and the player reportedly would like a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona have made it clear they are prepared to examine the free agent market in the coming months due to their restrictions with financial fair play, and Kante will be one of the best on that market.

Chelsea are currently unlikely to offer N'Golo Kante a contract extension.

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante would prefer a move to Barcelona.

According to Sport in Spain, N'Golo Kante's preference upon leaving Chelsea would be a move to Barcelona, as he is set to be a free agent in June 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kante is very unlikely to sign a new contract at Chelsea as it stands, and the French midfielder has huge chances to leave the club in June on a free.

Barcelona have interest in Kante, and they especially have interest in signing free agents next summer. 

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea are willing to let N'Golo Kante's contract run down.

Chelsea are currently not willing to offer Kante the contract terms he wants, and are therefore prepared to allow him to run down his contract. Barcelona are not the only club interested in Kante.

The midfielder himself would ideally prefer to stay in London, but as that looks increasingly unlikely, Barcelona may be the next best thing and preference for Kante. One to watch out for.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Reece James
Transfer News

Report: Reece James Returns To Full Training For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Morocco vs Portugal

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing €90million Bid For RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Lead The Race For Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett
Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Josip Juranovic From Celtic

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Joao Felix Wants Manchester United Move Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Trevoh Chalobah
Media

'We Are Focusing On Ourselves' - Trevoh Chalobah On World Cup Break

By Stephen Smith
Graham Potter
Media

'Returning Next Week' - Graham Potter On Eliminated World Cup Players

By Stephen Smith