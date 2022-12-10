Report: N'Golo Kante Would Like A Move To Barcelona

N'Golo Kante has huge chances to leave Chelsea as a free agent when his contract at Chelsea runs out in June 2023, and the player reportedly would like a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona have made it clear they are prepared to examine the free agent market in the coming months due to their restrictions with financial fair play, and Kante will be one of the best on that market.

Chelsea are currently unlikely to offer N'Golo Kante a contract extension.

N'Golo Kante would prefer a move to Barcelona. IMAGO / ANP

According to Sport in Spain, N'Golo Kante's preference upon leaving Chelsea would be a move to Barcelona, as he is set to be a free agent in June 2023.

Kante is very unlikely to sign a new contract at Chelsea as it stands, and the French midfielder has huge chances to leave the club in June on a free.

Barcelona have interest in Kante, and they especially have interest in signing free agents next summer.

Chelsea are willing to let N'Golo Kante's contract run down. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea are currently not willing to offer Kante the contract terms he wants, and are therefore prepared to allow him to run down his contract. Barcelona are not the only club interested in Kante.

The midfielder himself would ideally prefer to stay in London, but as that looks increasingly unlikely, Barcelona may be the next best thing and preference for Kante. One to watch out for.

