Report: N'Golo Kante Would Like A Move To Barcelona
N'Golo Kante has huge chances to leave Chelsea as a free agent when his contract at Chelsea runs out in June 2023, and the player reportedly would like a move to Barcelona.
Barcelona have made it clear they are prepared to examine the free agent market in the coming months due to their restrictions with financial fair play, and Kante will be one of the best on that market.
Chelsea are currently unlikely to offer N'Golo Kante a contract extension.
According to Sport in Spain, N'Golo Kante's preference upon leaving Chelsea would be a move to Barcelona, as he is set to be a free agent in June 2023.
Read More
Kante is very unlikely to sign a new contract at Chelsea as it stands, and the French midfielder has huge chances to leave the club in June on a free.
Barcelona have interest in Kante, and they especially have interest in signing free agents next summer.
Chelsea are currently not willing to offer Kante the contract terms he wants, and are therefore prepared to allow him to run down his contract. Barcelona are not the only club interested in Kante.
The midfielder himself would ideally prefer to stay in London, but as that looks increasingly unlikely, Barcelona may be the next best thing and preference for Kante. One to watch out for.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama
- Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumours Downplayed
- Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director
- Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick
- Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
- Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January