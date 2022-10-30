Skip to main content
Report: N'Golo Kante's Future At Chelsea Is Uncertain

IMAGO / PA Images

N'Golo Kante's Chelsea future is currently uncertain.

N'Golo Kante's contract runs out at the end of the current season, and the murmur around Chelsea is that the club are prepared to let the player leave on a free transfer when it does eventually expire in June.

Chelsea have got the best years out of Kante, and he will always be remembered as a club legend for his time and service at the club, but time has caught up with Kante, and injuries are a major concern for Chelsea.

The player is not short of interest from possible suitors on a free, and his future at the club is currently uncertain.

RLC and Kante

Chelsea may be prepared to let N'Golo Kante leave.

According to Fabrizio Romano, N'Golo Kante's future at Chelsea is considered uncertain, and he could certainly leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires next June.

Barcelona have a real interest in Kante, and a deal could certainly happen as the Catalan club look to explore the free transfer market.

N'Golo Kante

Barcelona have interest in N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea are prepared to allow Kante to leave, but will have to choose between the French midfielder and Jorginho in terms of which player to give a new contract to as both players expire next year.

Kante has been a great player for Chelsea, and will be remembered fondly. But barring a change of heart from the club, it looks like him time there is coming to an end.

