Report: Nine Players Who Could Leave Chelsea This Summer

Chelsea could offload a series of players before the end of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The European champions have already sanctioned the sales (loan and permanent) of various fringe players and academy stars ahead of the new campaign, such as Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori, Billy Gimour and Lewis Bate.

With Blues boss Thomas Tuchel looking to introduce a few additions to his squad before the transfer window shuts on August 31, Chelsea could see several others depart the club in search of regular minutes elsewhere.

Chelsea academy graduate Armando Broja has recently joined Southampton on a season-long loan.

According to Goal, as many as nine players could seek an exit from west London before the transfer window shuts, with Chelsea looking to make space in the squad and trim their wage budget, which could aid them in pursuit of priority transfer targets.

Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge ahead of the imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, with the 23-year-old reportedly closing in on a move to AS Roma despite interest from Arsenal, who had placed the striker on top of their wishlist.

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have both been rumoured to be heading towards the exit door, and could seize the opportunity to seal a move away from Chelsea during the closing stages of the transfer window.

In midfield, Danny Drinkwater, Tiémoué Bakayoko and Ross Barkley would struggle to see game-time over the next campaign, and the trio have been made available by Chelsea, who are stacked with quality options in the middle of the park.

Kenedy, Matt Miazga and Davide Zappacosta will also be allowed to leave the club for the right price this summer.

