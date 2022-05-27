RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku is reportedly hesitating over a new contract at the Bundesliga club amid interest from clubs such as Chelsea.

The French international has been in fine form this season as his side finished fourth in the Bundesliga.

As per Sky Deutschland, via Sport Witness, Nkunku is hesitant of signing a contract extension at the German club due to interest being shown in him elsewhere.

Previous reports have stated that Chelsea have been watching Nkunku this season, with a view to bringing him to London at the end of the current campaign but reports believed that he would cost 'no less than €75 million' if he was to leave in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel has worked with the 24-year-old previously during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain despite not being a key player.

The German head coach sold him as he did not feature in his plans but However, any doubts over Nkunku have now been 'finally dispelled' as Chelsea could look to sign him in the future.

A release clause could be inserted in any contract offer from RB Leipzig to allow Nkunku to leave but it remains to be seen as to whether he will commit to a new deal.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Leipzig star, who has scored 20 goals and registered 15 assists in 34 Bundesliga matches this season.

It remains to be seen as to whether Nkunku will arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer or extend in Germany.

