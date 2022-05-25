Report: Nkunku Keen to Insert Release Clause in RB Leipzig Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel wants to sign RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku but the midfielder is keen to extend his contract with the club and include a release clause, according to reports in Germany.

The French international has been in fine form, netting 34 goals and registering 20 assists in 51 matches this season.

As per Florian Plettenberg, this has led to Tuchel wanting the midfielder. who is keen to insert a release clause into his next contract with Leipzig.

The report states that the German side will not sell Nkunku this season, wishing to offer him a new contract.

The 24-year-old could agree to the terms if he is granted the demand of a release clause, which could see him move on in the future.

Reports have stated that incoming Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is set to invest heavily in the squad and hand 'significant funds' to Tuchel to boost his team next season, as Nkunku could be targetted in the summer if there is any chance for a deal to be done.

Previous reports have stated that Chelsea have been watching Nkunku this season, with a view to bringing him to London at the end of the current campaign but reports believed that he would cost 'no less than €75 million' if he was to leave in the summer.

Nkunku previously played 29 times under Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain but was sold by the German.

However, any doubts the German had over the midfielder have now been 'finally dispelled' as Chelsea could look to sign him in the future, even if he commits with a new contract as a release clause could be added to any deal.

