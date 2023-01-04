Report: No Agreement Between Benfica And Chelsea For Enzo Fernandez

Many Chelsea fans will have woken up this morning expecting some positive news regarding the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, but that will unfortunately not be the case today.

Talks continued overnight between the clubs, and there was no agreement reached. Benfica are yet to accept Chelsea's terms and are said to be upset with the Blue's behaviour throughout the negotiations.

Chelsea are still expected to sign the midfielder, but there will be no agreement reached today in regards to his signing.

There no agreement between Chelsea and Benfica for Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is currently no agreement between Chelsea and Benfica for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez. There has never been an agreement and the deal has never been done.

Romano denies the reports in recent days that have suggested that a deal was done, and says that there is no agreement on key details, the clause and the terms of the payment.

Chelsea have reportedly been told to raise their opening fee to £105million in order for Benfica to accept. The club are under no pressure to accept unless the release clause is met.

It was never going to be easy making a signing this big during the middle of a season. Chelsea are still working out a way to make the deal happen, but it is still expected to take time.

A bit of a scare for the fans at Chelsea, but the deal is still likely to happen despite this set back.

Read More Chelsea Stories: