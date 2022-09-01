Report: No Agreement Yet For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea have left it late in their pursuit of a replacement for the now-departed Romelu Lukaku. They have zeroed in on Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, though they are struggling to come to an agreement with Barcelona on a fee.

The 33-year-old only recently joined the Spanish club in January on a free transfer from Arsenal, but they appear willing to offload him already, potentially in a bid to combat their current financial issues.

Chelsea have been negotiating for the striker for a number of weeks but are yet to reach a breakthrough.

According to Ben Jacobs, the two clubs are still in disagreement regarding the structure of the deal. The Blues are attempting to include defender Marcos Alonso in the deal and Barcelona find their valuation of £17.5 million to be too low.

Both sides are still negotiating and this disagreement is seen as transfer tactics more than anything else. This is likely a deal that will go down to the wire on deadline day.

Additionally, the length of Aubameyang's deal is still yet to be agreed upon, though broad personal terms have been. Chelsea have a lot of work to do if they desire to bring the striker in before the deadline.

