Report: 'No Approach' Made for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger From Liverpool
Liverpool have not yet made an approach for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.
The defender is free to talk to other clubs in January over a potential free transfer at the end of the season.
As per Fabrizio Romano via Express Sport, Rudiger has not been approached by Liverpool.
The Italian journalist said: "About Liverpool, I am told that at the moment they’ve made yet no approach with his agents," he continued.
"Let’s see what happens in the coming months, but for Liverpool there is still no approach."
It was previously reported that Jurgen Klopp's side are monitoring Rudiger's situation ahead of a potential move.
The defender wants to stay in London but the two parties are yet to come to an agreement.
Rudiger reportedly was after a salary of around £200,000 a week, but Chelsea were only willing to offer £150,000 per week.
Thomas Tuchel is keen to keep Rudiger in the ranks at Chelsea, after he has become an integral part of their Champions League winning defence.
When quizzed about his future at Chelsea, Rudiger insisted he was happy at Chelsea.
"I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours
