Report: No Bids For Moises Caicedo Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea are really interest in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Graham Potter wants to work with the player again and the club believe he is a good fit for the midfield, but there has been no bids for the player yet.

Liverpool also have interest in Caicedo but they fully expect the player to sign for Chelsea in the coming weeks. Jurgen Klopp's team's main focus is on trying to sign Jude Bellingham.

It has been revealed £42million would only be enough to buy the laces of Moises Caicedo.

There have been no bids for Moises Caicedo as things stand. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports who had an interview with Brighton CEO Paul Barber, there have been no bids from any club in regards to Moises Caicedo.

Speaking on the situation, Barber had this to say about Caicedo, "I'm pleased to say we haven't had any [offers],".

"Maybe they [Liverpool] haven't got my email because I haven't seen any."

Chelsea are favourites to land Caicedo as things stand. Liverpool believe he will sign for the Blue's, and Manchester United currently don't have enough funds due to the club sale.

Chelsea can be regarded as favourites to sign Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

The best time for Chelsea to strike is likely to be now. Brighton are reluctant to sell in January, but £75million could be enough to convince them to allow the player to leave.

Caicedo is open to a move to a top club, so the ball is now in Chelsea's court with regards to the midfielders next destination.

