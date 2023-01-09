Skip to main content
Report: No Bids For Moises Caicedo Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Focus Images

Report: No Bids For Moises Caicedo Amid Chelsea Interest

At this current moment in time there have been no bids for Moises Caicedo. Chelsea have interest in the player and are expected to make a move, but as of this moment there has been no bid sent.

Chelsea are really interest in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Graham Potter wants to work with the player again and the club believe he is a good fit for the midfield, but there has been no bids for the player yet.

Liverpool also have interest in Caicedo but they fully expect the player to sign for Chelsea in the coming weeks. Jurgen Klopp's team's main focus is on trying to sign Jude Bellingham.

It has been revealed £42million would only be enough to buy the laces of Moises Caicedo.

Moises Caicedo

There have been no bids for Moises Caicedo as things stand.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports who had an interview with Brighton CEO Paul Barber, there have been no bids from any club in regards to Moises Caicedo.

Speaking on the situation, Barber had this to say about Caicedo, "I'm pleased to say we haven't had any [offers],".

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Maybe they [Liverpool] haven't got my email because I haven't seen any."

Chelsea are favourites to land Caicedo as things stand. Liverpool believe he will sign for the Blue's, and Manchester United currently don't have enough funds due to the club sale.

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea can be regarded as favourites to sign Moises Caicedo.

The best time for Chelsea to strike is likely to be now. Brighton are reluctant to sell in January, but £75million could be enough to convince them to allow the player to leave.

Caicedo is open to a move to a top club, so the ball is now in Chelsea's court with regards to the midfielders next destination.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Want Marcus Thuram Despite Joao Felix Signing

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Reach Verbal Agreement To Sign Joao Felix On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offer To Meet Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix Loan Terms

By Dylan McBennett
Matty Cash
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Turn Their Attention To Aston Villa's Matty Cash

By Dylan McBennett
Levi Colwill
Transfer News

Report: Levi Colwill Is Part Of Chelsea's Long-Term Plans

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Continue Contract Talks With N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Marcus Thuram High On The List Of Chelsea Options

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Want To Sign Arsen Zakharyan

By Dylan McBennett