Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke

There is yet to be a breakthrough in negotiations between Chelsea and PSV for the signing of Noni Madueke. Chelsea launched an opening bid yesterday but the two clubs remain apart on a valuation.

Chelsea launched the bid before they reached an agreement to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, but they are still thought to want to sign Madueke along with Mudryk.

PSV are open to selling the player but only for the correct price.

According to Rik Elfrink, there is yet to be a breakthrough in a deal for Noni Madueke between PSV and Chelsea, and the player is expected to play for PSV tomorrow if Ruud Van Nistelrooy thinks he can.

It is not off the table that PSV could reject the offer and not allow Madueke to leave, and they would need a replacement for the player if they did allow him to leave.

Chelsea launched a £26.5million bid for Madueke yesterday but the clubs are said to remain apart on a valuation for the player.

PSV want around £35million for Noni Madueke. IMAGO / ANP

Despite rumours suggesting there was there is no release clause for Madueke. PSV are reported to want close to what they got for Cody Gakpo and would accept around £35million for Madueke.

Talks are expected to pick back up after Chelsea confirm the deal for Mykhailo Mudryk tomorrow, and Madueke could still end up being a Chelsea player if all goes well.

