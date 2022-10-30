Skip to main content
Report: 'No Chance' Bruno Guimaraes Leaves Newcastle Amid Chelsea Interest

There is reportedly no chance Bruno Guimaraes leaves Newcastle United amid Chelsea interest.

Midfield is a priority for Chelsea in the summer, and judging by the performances in the middle of the park yesterday, it will come as no surprise that it's a position the club want to strengthen.

Mateo Kovacic and his injury were evident at times as the game passed him by, and it was a clear idea of the investment needed in the position by the club going forward.

Bruno Guimaraes is a target for Chelsea, but there is next to no chance Newcastle allow the Brazilian to leave in January.

Newcastle are confident of keeping hold of Bruno Guimaraes.

According to Ben Jacobs, there is no chance Newcastle will allow Bruno Guimaraes to leave the club this summer, as they are not even willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian midfielder.

Newcastle are beginning to view themselves as that big six club again, and in order to fully cement themselves as one, keeping hold of their big players is a massive factor.

Chelsea and Liverpool have interest in Bruno Guimaraes.

Chelsea and Liverpool share an interest in the midfielder, and both are quite desperate for midfield recruits at the minute. Bruno Guimaraes however is unlikely to be a midfield recruit of either side, and they may have to look elsewhere.

Frenkie De Jong is a player both may try to pry away from Barcelona, although it may not take much prying as the Spanish club look ready to part ways with the Dutch midfielder.

