Report: 'No Chance' of Jules Kounde to Chelsea on Deadline Day

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will not join Chelsea on Tuesday night's transfer Deadline Day, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to London but the Blues have been prized out of the deal.

As per Angelo Mangiante, there is 'no chance' of a deal happening, the transfer is 'closed'.

This means that Chelsea will go into the season without signing a defender, a risk as they sold Kurt Zouma to West Ham for £28.9 million earlier in the week.

However, Trevoh Chalobah's emergence means that the Blues are not light at the back, with Thomas Tuchel confirming that the defender will be staying this season.

Sevilla director Monchi confirmed Chelsea's interest in the defender, telling the club what they need to do to complete the signing on Deadline Day.

He said: “We responded with a counter-offer which had a deadline of Friday, to allow us to be able to sign a replacement. They did not respond to that counter-offer before Friday. Kounde’s clause never went up to €90m. It has always been €80m.

“We all decided that it was best Jules didn’t travel to Elche. It’s normal for players to be affected by news of any kind. Last year he had the interest from City and now Chelsea this year.”

However, it appears the Blues are not willing to meet his £€80 million release clause but could come back in for the defender in January if they can negotiate the fee down.

