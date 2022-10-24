Report: No Change In Kai Havertz Situation At Chelsea

Kai Havertz has been linked to a couple of European clubs in the last few weeks amid rumours suggesting the player could head for the exit door at the club after a turbulent few months.

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Havertz and the situation surrounding him at Chelsea, but new reports suggest that nothing has changed between Havertz at the club as of now.

The German has failed to live up to his price tag, but Graham Potter may think he could change the fortunes of the forward.

No decision has been made on Kai Havertz future. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is no change in the situation regarding Kai Havertz and Chelsea as of now.

Speaking about the situation, Romano had this to say.

“At the moment I see many rumours but there’s still nothing concrete for Kai Havertz, and nothing advanced for January. Also, no negotiations for Havertz took place in the summer. We will see in 2023, it will also depend on the new directors."

There is interest in Kai Havertz from clubs around Europe. IMAGO / Eibner

No change in the situation. Chelsea have not made their mind up on Havertz future, and it will depend on what the new sporting directors and technical directors feel is the best move going forward.

There is interest there in case the club decide to sell, and Manchester City are one of those clubs, but as of now Havertz will remain a Chelsea player.

Read More Chelsea Stories

