Report: No Contact Made Between Chelsea And Jan Oblak

Chelsea have yet to make any contact with Atletico Madrid over the signing of Jan Oblak, despite rumours suggesting otherwise. Chelsea will certainly be on the hunt for a new keeper after doubts surrounding Edouard Mendy's position have intensified in recent months.

The Senegalise International had made a string of important errors in recent times, and looks far from the keeper Chelsea had in the Champions League winning season. The club will target new goalkeepers.

Kepa and Mendy will fight for the number one spot for now, but the club seem to be unsure of both.

Jan Oblak in action for Slovenia. IMAGO / Bildbyran

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea have yet to make any contact with Atletico Madrid over the signing of Jan Oblak. The goalkeeper is said to be available in January, but Chelsea are not one of the clubs interested in pursuing him.

Chelsea know the ideal targets they'd want for the keeper position, and Oblak does not seem to be one of them. The goalkeeper will be available for around £25million in January, and Manchester United are interested in him as they bid to replace David De Gea between the sticks.

Chelsea have made no contact for Jan Oblak IMAGO / NTB

Tottenham Hotspur share the interest of United, as they look to replace the ageing Hugo Lloris.

It will be interesting to see where Chelsea's goalkeeper search leads them to, but the club may also choose to see how things go with Edouard Mendy.

The hope inside the club is that his performances improve.

