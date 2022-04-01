Report: No Decision Made on Antonio Rudiger Future Despite Barcelona Meeting

There has been no decision made on Antonio Rudiger's future despite the Chelsea defender's agent meeting Barcelona earlier in the week, according to reports.

The 29-year-old 's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season and the Club are unable to offer him a new deal until a takeover is completed.

However, as per Matt Law, no decision has been made regarding the defender's future yet.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

This comes after Rudiger's agent was pictured meeting with the Barcelona board in Spain ahead of a potential transfer.

The meeting is believed to have lasted at least three hours, with Barcelona trying to convince the Chelsea defender to move to Spain and work under Xavi Hernandez.

Andreas Christensen looks set to become a Barcelona player too, as reports have stated that he has already signed the contract to move to Spain upon his contract expiry at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Chelsea's captain Cesar Azpilicueta reportedly wishes to join the Catalan club next season too, handing a blow to the Blues who could lose the three defenders that featured in last year's Champions League final.

The Germany international is expected to make a decision on his future in the future, although it was also recently reported that he is 'almost certain' to leave as a free agent this summer.

Juventus join Barcelona as the latest top European side to be linked with a move for the world class central defender but it remains to be seen as to what the future holds.

