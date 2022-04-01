Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: No Decision Made on Antonio Rudiger Future Despite Barcelona Meeting

There has been no decision made on Antonio Rudiger's future despite the Chelsea defender's agent meeting Barcelona earlier in the week, according to reports.

The 29-year-old 's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season and the Club are unable to offer him a new deal until a takeover is completed.

However, as per Matt Law, no decision has been made regarding the defender's future yet.

imago1010844832h

This comes after Rudiger's agent was pictured meeting with the Barcelona board in Spain ahead of a potential transfer.

The meeting is believed to have lasted at least three hours, with Barcelona trying to convince the Chelsea defender to move to Spain and work under Xavi Hernandez.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Andreas Christensen looks set to become a Barcelona player too, as reports have stated that he has already signed the contract to move to Spain upon his contract expiry at the end of the season.

imago1010844984h

Chelsea's captain Cesar Azpilicueta reportedly wishes to join the Catalan club next season too, handing a blow to the Blues who could lose the three defenders that featured in last year's Champions League final.

The Germany international is expected to make a decision on his future in the future, although it was also recently reported that he is 'almost certain' to leave as a free agent this summer.

Juventus join Barcelona as the latest top European side to be linked with a move for the world class central defender but it remains to be seen as to what the future holds.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010787772h
News

Christian Pulisic Delivers Three-Word Chelsea Verdict Ahead of Brentford Clash

By Nick Emms8 hours ago
imago1010844845h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Chelsea Teammates Are His Closest Friends

By Nick Emms9 hours ago
imago1010837067h
News

Chelsea Bidders to Submit Premier League Approval Documents

By Nick Emms9 hours ago
imago1010579170h
News

Petr Cech Discusses Chelsea's Champions League Quarter-Final Clash Against Real Madrid

By Nick Emms9 hours ago
imago1010579170h
News

'Massive Difference' - Petr Cech Pleased Chelsea Fans Can Attend Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt10 hours ago
imago1004286174h
News

Todd Boehly to Put Data 'at the Heart' of Chelsea Should He Successfully Complete Takeover

By Rob Calcutt11 hours ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Raine Group Have 'Not Shut the Door' on Potential 11th-Hour Chelsea Bidder Despite Naming Shortlist

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1008532558h
News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Extends Chelsea Contract Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms12 hours ago