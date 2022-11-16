Report: 'No Indication' Chelsea Pursue Cristiano Ronaldo
All signs are pointing to Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo being on his way out the door at Old Trafford. A move to Chelsea was a hot topic during the summer transfer window, but reports are emerging that this will not be pursued in the future.
According to Jacob Steinberg, there is currently nothing happening that points to the Blues pursuing the wantaway forward in January. There have been reports in recent days regarding Chelsea as a potential landing spot but it seems those are without a base.
Read More
Steinberg states the club knows the 37-year-old does not fit into Graham Potter's style or plan for his squad. They are looking to bring in young players that Potter desires, such as Endrick, rather than burdening him with older players like Ronaldo he will be forced to use.
This report will likely not stop others in the future from discussing a potential move to Stamford Bridge for Ronaldo but it appears, like Thomas Tuchel before him, that Potter does not wish to bring the forward in.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Could Move For Rennes Forward Martin Terrier
- Exclusive: Glen Johnson On How Chelsea Can Improve, England's World Cup Chances And More
- Report: Chelsea Have Long Term Interest In Inter Milan Denzel Dumfries
- Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Five Things We Learned
- 'Devastated' - Reece James On Missing The World Cup
- Report: PSG Want To Sign Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante As A Free Agent
- Report: Chelsea Will Target Moises Caicedo In January
- Report: Chelsea To Reignite Interest For Romeo Lavia In January