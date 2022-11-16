Skip to main content
Report: 'No Indication' Chelsea Pursue Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea will reportedly not pursue Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo this January.

All signs are pointing to Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo being on his way out the door at Old Trafford. A move to Chelsea was a hot topic during the summer transfer window, but reports are emerging that this will not be pursued in the future.

According to Jacob Steinberg, there is currently nothing happening that points to the Blues pursuing the wantaway forward in January. There have been reports in recent days regarding Chelsea as a potential landing spot but it seems those are without a base. 

Cristiano Ronaldo
Steinberg states the club knows the 37-year-old does not fit into Graham Potter's style or plan for his squad. They are looking to bring in young players that Potter desires, such as Endrick, rather than burdening him with older players like Ronaldo he will be forced to use.

This report will likely not stop others in the future from discussing a potential move to Stamford Bridge for Ronaldo but it appears, like Thomas Tuchel before him, that Potter does not wish to bring the forward in. 

