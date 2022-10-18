Report: No Meeting Took Place Between Hakim Ziyech And AC Milan

The rumours of Hakim Ziyech meeting with AC Milan today in regards to a transfer are not true. There was no meeting between the player and his entourage and the club, and nothing has been decided on his future yet.

Ziyech nearly left the club in the summer to rejoin Ajax, but the Dutch club felt Chelsea were asking for a fee of money that didn't match up to Ziyech's actual valuation.

AC Milan are interested in the player, but there was no meeting today.

Hakim Ziyech did not meet with AC Milan today. IMAGO / Grubisic

According to Fabrizio Romano, no meeting has taken place between Hakim Ziyech and AC Milan in regards to a move. Ziyech is likely to leave Chelsea in January or next summer, but no decision on his future has been made yet.

Ziyech did nearly leave in the summer, but in the end stayed. A representative of Ziyech, Sebastien Ledure, did meet with the AC Milan board, but it was not in regards to the Moroccan.

The situation of Hakim Ziyech is set to be solved in the coming weeks, and may be something Chelsea look into solving during the World Cup with the player not in the tournament.

Ajax are likely to try again for the player, and AC Milan do have an interest in his signature despite there being no meeting today.

Time looks to be running out for Ziyech at Chelsea, and it looks to be a matter of it before he leaves.

Read More Chelsea Stories