Skip to main content
Report: No Meeting Took Place Between Hakim Ziyech And AC Milan

IMAGO / News Images

Report: No Meeting Took Place Between Hakim Ziyech And AC Milan

No meeting has taken place between Hakim Ziyech and AC Milan.

The rumours of Hakim Ziyech meeting with AC Milan today in regards to a transfer are not true. There was no meeting between the player and his entourage and the club, and nothing has been decided on his future yet.

Ziyech nearly left the club in the summer to rejoin Ajax, but the Dutch club felt Chelsea were asking for a fee of money that didn't match up to Ziyech's actual valuation.

AC Milan are interested in the player, but there was no meeting today.

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech did not meet with AC Milan today.

According to Fabrizio Romano, no meeting has taken place between Hakim Ziyech and AC Milan in regards to a move. Ziyech is likely to leave Chelsea in January or next summer, but no decision on his future has been made yet.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ziyech did nearly leave in the summer, but in the end stayed. A representative of Ziyech, Sebastien Ledure, did meet with the AC Milan board, but it was not in regards to the Moroccan.

The situation of Hakim Ziyech is set to be solved in the coming weeks, and may be something Chelsea look into solving during the World Cup with the player not in the tournament.

Ajax are likely to try again for the player, and AC Milan do have an interest in his signature despite there being no meeting today. 

Time looks to be running out for Ziyech at Chelsea, and it looks to be a matter of it before he leaves.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Confirms Chelsea Team News Ahead Of Brentford Trip

By Melissa Edwards
Jess Carter vs Manchester City
News

UEFA Euros Winner Jess Carter Extends Chelsea Contract

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Premier League Match Preview: Brentford Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Ivan Toney vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea Set Out To Avoid Another 4-1 Beating From Brentford

By Melissa Edwards
Cesar Azpilicueta and Rico Henry
Match Coverage

Premier League: Where to Watch Brentford vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Johnathan David
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Wants To Sign Lille's Johnathan David

By Luka Foley
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Are Interested In Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Refuses To Comment On Chelsea Rumours

By Dylan McBennett