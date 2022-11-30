Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech is looking very likely to leave Chelsea in either January or next summer, and judging by his performances in the World Cup so far, he won't be short of potential suitors.

The Moroccan was linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer, with the club actively allowing him to leave. A move failed to materalize, and Ziyech stayed at Chelsea.

A lack of game time so far this season means a move away is likely in January.

There are no negotiations between Chelsea and AC Milan over Hakim Ziyech. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, while there is interest from AC Milan on Hakim Ziyech, and the club do appreciate him, there is currently no ongoing negotiations for the player.

Ziyech nearly joined Milan in the summer, but Milan did not want to sign the player on a permanent deal. The move fell through, and now there is no active negotiations on going for the player.

Chelsea are expected to allow Ziyech to leave in January, but they were not interested in any loan deals the summer. Ajax wanted the player too, but the fee Chelsea asked for was too high for the Dutch club.

Chelsea are likely to allow Hakim Ziyech to leave in January. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Milan may try again closer to January, but for now there is nothing active between the club and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea will hope Ziyech keeps performing the way he is at the World Cup, as his stock will continue to rise.

