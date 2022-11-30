Skip to main content
Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech

There are no ongoing negotiations between AC Milan and Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech.

Hakim Ziyech is looking very likely to leave Chelsea in either January or next summer, and judging by his performances in the World Cup so far, he won't be short of potential suitors.

The Moroccan was linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer, with the club actively allowing him to leave. A move failed to materalize, and Ziyech stayed at Chelsea.

A lack of game time so far this season means a move away is likely in January.

Hakim Ziyech

There are no negotiations between Chelsea and AC Milan over Hakim Ziyech.

According to Fabrizio Romano, while there is interest from AC Milan on Hakim Ziyech, and the club do appreciate him, there is currently no ongoing negotiations for the player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ziyech nearly joined Milan in the summer, but Milan did not want to sign the player on a permanent deal. The move fell through, and now there is no active negotiations on going for the player.

Chelsea are expected to allow Ziyech to leave in January, but they were not interested in any loan deals the summer. Ajax wanted the player too, but the fee Chelsea asked for was too high for the Dutch club.

Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea are likely to allow Hakim Ziyech to leave in January.

Milan may try again closer to January, but for now there is nothing active between the club and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea will hope Ziyech keeps performing the way he is at the World Cup, as his stock will continue to rise.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Mohammed Kudus
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Could Accept Saudi Arabia Offer

By Dylan McBennett
Lionel Messi
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Poland vs Argentina

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Rashford
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: England vs Wales Player Ratings

By Dylan McBennett
Andrey Santos
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Could Join Race For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett