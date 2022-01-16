Skip to main content
Report: No New Talks Between Chelsea and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico

Chelsea have not held any new talks with Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, according to reports.

The Blues will be looking to operate in this month's transfer window in order to recruit a back up option for Marcos Alonso in the left wing-back position. 

Ben Chilwell is the club's first choice player for the role, but he is currently recovering from an ACL injury he suffered against Juventus in November.

imago1008823746h

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea considered Tagliafico as an option in December but no new talks have been held with the player this month.

The Ajax defender has been at the club since 2018 and has made 153 appearances in all competitions since then, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further 20.

Read More

However, it is now believed that he will not make a move to west London unless talks resume at some point before the end of the month.

Chilwell is not expected to return to the first team squad until the start of next season, so Chelsea will likely need to recruit someone to offer cover at left wing-back.

imago1008221036h

The Blues have tried to recall Emerson from his loan at Lyon, with Thomas Tuchel already knowing his qualities thanks to his efforts last season, but the club's attempts have been unsuccessful.

It was reported that the Ligue 1 side turned down a 'favourable financial package' from Chelsea to allow him to return to west London, and their manager Peter Bosz soon confirmed that the Italian would remain at the club.

imago1008843764h
