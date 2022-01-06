Report: 'No Official Talks Yet' Between Everton & Chelsea for Lucas Digne Amid Next Club Decision

Chelsea are interested in signing Lucas Digne from Everton but no official talks have opened yet between the two clubs, according to reports.

This comes as Ben Chilwell is ruled out until the end of the season, requiring surgery on his ACL before he can return to Chelsea action.

And as per Fabrizio Romano, Digne has been a target for Chelsea 'for weeks' but there are no official talks with Everton over a move as of yet.

This comes after reports stated that the Blues have made Digne their priority for the January transfer window, looking to bring in cover for Marcos Alonso at wing-back.

With recent reports suggesting that Chelsea are interested in signing the Frenchman, it looks as though they will have a fight on their hands should they be eager to pursue their interest.

Newcastle have reportedly made a bid in the region of £22.5 million for the defender, who would 'love' to join Chelsea.

However, Romano reported that he will not join Newcastle but Chelsea face competition from other Premier League clubs for his signature.

Tuchel's side will have to move quick to beat off competition to bring Digne to Stamford Bridge after Lyon rejected Chelsea's request to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan deal.

Therefore, Chelsea could sanction a loan move to bring in reinforcements but it is unclear whether Everton will accept anything less than a permanent deal for thie left-back in the January transfer window.

