Report: No Renewal Offer For Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

Chelsea are interested in Rafael Leao, and AC Milan are yet to offer the player a renewal offer so far despite the rumours. Paulo Maldini has spoke about the fact he is confident that the player will sign a new deal, but the club are yet to offer him a new deal.

Christopher Nkunku is currently the player on the mind of Chelsea, with the club trying to find a solution in order to sign the player in the coming months after he verbally agreed personal terms with the London club.

Leao could be the next target, but it will take a massive price tag.

AC Milan have not offered Rafael Leao a new contract yet. IMAGO / GEPA pictures

According to Matteo Morreto, Negotiations for a new contract for Rafael Leao are currently at a standstill, with the player receiving no contract renewal as of yet from the Italian club.

Chelsea are targeting the player, and had a bid rejected for him at the end of the transfer window worth around £95million, and are expected to try again for the winger in January or the summer.

Chelsea want Rafael Leao. IMAGO / Sportimage

AC Milan are unlikely to allow the player to leave in January, and they are trying to keep the player.

Christopher Nkunku is the man on the mind of Chelsea, and they are putting a lot into that deal at the moment. When that is wrapped up, Rafael Leao could be next.

