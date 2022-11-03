Skip to main content
Report: Noah Okafor Addresses Future Amid Chelsea Links

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

RB Salzburg striker Noah Okafor has addressed his future after he was linked to Chelsea.

Noah Okafor impressed against Chelsea in his teams 2-1 defeat last week in the Champions League, and even played a big part in the goal that got Salzburg back into the game at one stage.

At 22-years old, Okafor is one of those players teams will invest in for the next ten years. The striker is only going to get better, and even at that he is already reaching extremely impressive levels as it is.

He is the second RB Salzburg player in recent months Chelsea have taken a massive shine to after Benjamin Sesko.

Noah Okafor

Noah Okafor has addressed his future following links to Chelsea.

Okafor addressed his future recently while speaking to La Gazetta Dello Sport, and name dropped England as a possible destination for his future. To be truthful though, he name dropped Italy, Spain and Germany too.

“Whether it’s England, Spain, Italy or Germany, every league has a special charm, when there will be something concrete, we’ll assess it,”.

Chelsea are of course interested in Okafor, but their focus at the moment is on securing a player from another Red Bull franchise club in Christopher Nkunku. 

Okafor is likely to leave Salzburg in the coming months, and could face a busy summer next year as he will certainly receive offers from a number of clubs. When that happens, Chelsea are likely to be at the table waiting to send their offer over.

