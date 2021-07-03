Report: There is Nothing Imminent With Potential Haaland To Chelsea Transfer

Chelsea have not made much progress with their main target.

Nothing is imminent with Chelsea's main target Erling Haaland as the Blues search for a striker this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old is wanted this summer by Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's men eye a new world class centre-forward and Chelsea view the striker as their 'dream signing'.

However, a deal is not 'imminent' according to Fabrizio Romano as he discussed Chelsea's transfer business via his Twitch live stream.

The striker remains Chelsea's main priority this summer Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Whilst the Italian journalist reported that Chelsea will '100 percent' sign a striker this summer, he went on to reveal that a deal for Haaland is not imminent.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is keen on a deal to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland to Stamford Bridge and is at the heart of trying to get a transfer agreed and over the line.

It has been reported that there has been a major development in the deal, with Haaland expecting to be join the Blues next season.

Haaland could link up with the Blues for the 2021/22 season Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

However, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is attempting to insert a 'get-out clause' in the player's contract if he is to move to Chelsea, which could provide a stumbling block in negotiations for the Norwegian.

Whilst nothing is imminent, this will not be the last we hear about a potential move for Haaland this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

