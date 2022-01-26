Report: Nothing Yet Decided Regarding Cesar Azpilicueta's Future at Chelsea

Nothing has yet been decided regarding Cesar Azpilicueta's future at Chelsea, according to reports.

The Blues' captain has been at the west London side since 2012, where he arrived from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille during the summer.

He is now in his tenth season at the club and is one of their most successful players, but there has been speculation over his future as his deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Liam Twomey, nothing has yet been decided on Azpilicueta's future.

The news comes as La Liga giants Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the defender in recent weeks.

Due to the expiration of his current deal, he could depart the European Champions in the summer as a free agent and therefore leave after a decade at the club.

However despite the speculation, there is yet to be any confirmation on any potential moves for the future as the 32-year-old still wants to meet with Chelsea.

Recent reports have suggested that his move to Barcelona is a done deal and he will join them at the end of the season.

He will sign a contract for two seasons, as well as having the option to extend his stay by another year.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gave his thoughts on the situation in December 2021, where he said: "I don’t see any problem here. The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear.

"He is our captain. He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player."

