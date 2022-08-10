Skip to main content

Report: Nottingham Forest And Juventus Interested In Emerson

Having been made available by Chelsea, multiple sides are expressing interest in left-back Emerson.

Chelsea are well-stocked at left-back, with Marc Cucurella having recently joined the club and Ben Chilwell working his way back from injury. They are looking to move a few defenders on this summer and the Italian is drawing interest from multiple clubs.

Since joining from Roma, Emerson has struggled to stay healthy and to nail down a role within the squad. With only two years remaining on his contract, Chelsea are looking to recoup a fee for him this summer, rather than lose him for nothing in the future.

Emerson 3

On Tuesday, Nizaar Kinsella reported on the latest surrounding Chelsea's business this summer. Though it was primarily devoted to other topics, Kinsella reported on the future of the Italian defender as well.

The 28-year-old has garnered interest from two clubs in particular. The first is newly promoted side Nottingham Forest, who are looking for an alternative to Alex Moreno, following the collapse of their attempted £9 million move for the Real Betis left-back.

Emerson 1

Additionally, Italian side Juventus still hold an interest in Emerson. They are unsure what the future holds for their left-back Alex Sandro and could look to the Chelsea defender if Sandro departs.

The fee will not be high but it appears that Emerson is on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

