Report: Nottingham Forest Want to Sign Chelsea's Armando Broja on Loan

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja on loan next season, according to reports.

The Albania international has impressed during his debut season in the Premier League, scoring eight goals in all competitions at Southampton.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Forest are considering a move for the Chelsea youngster.

The report states that Forest are likely to push for a loan deal if they decide on making a move for the 20-year-old but will face competition elsewhere for his signature.

Steve Cooper's side gained promotion to the top division after beating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley, with Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill scoring an own goal in the match.

However, Forest will face heavy competition if they are to pursue the Chelsea man, with Inter and AC Milan both interested in the striker whilst Serie A rivals Napoli are not giving up on his signing.

West Ham United have also been linked with a loan move for the forward, with Michail Antonio operating as their sole striker for much of the season.

Broja is set to play a part in pre-season at Chelsea this summer after boss Thomas Tuchel revealed the plans he has for him and fellow loanee Conor Gallagher.



If he impresses, it is likely that the 20-year-old will remain with the squad as Romelu Lukaku could be heading for an exit just a year after returning to Stamford Bridge in a club-record deal from Inter Milan.

