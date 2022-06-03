Skip to main content

Report: Nottingham Forest Want to Sign Chelsea's Armando Broja on Loan

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Chelsea forward Armando Broja on loan next season, according to reports.

The Albania international has impressed during his debut season in the Premier League, scoring eight goals in all competitions at Southampton.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Forest are considering a move for the Chelsea youngster.

imago1011293441h

The report states that Forest are likely to push for a loan deal if they decide on making a move for the 20-year-old but will face competition elsewhere for his signature.

Steve Cooper's side gained promotion to the top division after beating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley, with Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill scoring an own goal in the match.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Forest will face heavy competition if they are to pursue the Chelsea man, with Inter and AC Milan both interested in the striker whilst Serie A rivals Napoli are not giving up on his signing.

imago1010918765h

West Ham United have also been linked with a loan move for the forward, with Michail Antonio operating as their sole striker for much of the season.

Broja is set to play a part in pre-season at Chelsea this summer after boss Thomas Tuchel revealed the plans he has for him and fellow loanee Conor Gallagher.

If he impresses, it is likely that the 20-year-old will remain with the squad as Romelu Lukaku could be heading for an exit just a year after returning to Stamford Bridge in a club-record deal from Inter Milan.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011817036h (1)
Transfer News

Romelu Lukaku Reveals He 'Can't Speak' on Chelsea Future Amid Potential Departure

By Rob Calcutt32 minutes ago
imago1012339505h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow in Gabriel Slonina Pursuit as Real Madrid Seek Summer Transfer

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011940324h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Yet to Hear' Chelsea Stance Amid Inter Milan Transfer Links

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012406181h
News

Jorginho and Emerson Depart Italy Training Camp Ahead of New Chelsea Campaign

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012248245h
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp 'Keen' on Signing Chelsea's Christian Pulisic

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010644184h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona May Look to Sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku This Summer

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1012183293h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Show Interest in West Ham's Jarrod Bowen

By Nick Emms5 hours ago
imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Rejected Antonio Conte's Tottenham Due to Inter Preference

By Nick Emms6 hours ago