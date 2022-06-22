Skip to main content
Report: OGC Nice Step Up Efforts To Bring In Kepa Arrizabalaga On Loan From Chelsea

OGC Nice are trying to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a season-long loan, according to reports.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues from Athletic Bilbao back in 2018 for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper of £71.6 million. The Spaniard still holds the record transfer fee for his position.

A move to France could be a great chance for Kepa to get his career back on track after being replaced as Chelsea's number one following the arrival of Edouard Mendy.

Kepa dive

Kepa is looking to revive his career ahead of the World Cup in November and hopes to be part of the Spain team travelling to Qatar. Reestablishing himself in a major league would almost certainly increase his chances.

The goalkeeper has eleven caps for his national side, however, he hasn't made an appearance since 2020. Back in 2012, Kepa was part of the team that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

OGC Nice require a goalkeeper, with Walter Benitez having joined PSV on a free transfer. Kepa could be the perfect solution for the team, who finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season.

Regular game time could also increase the transfer value for the Spaniard in the future, making Chelsea more profit as a result.

