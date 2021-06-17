Report: Olivier Giroud Accepts AC Milan Contract Offer

AC Milan have reached a 'total agreement' with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud over a contract and are hoping to finalise the move soon, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues triggered an extension in the Frenchman's contract back in April but it is believed that the striker will still leave the club this summer.

The news comes after Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori's permanent move to AC Milan was confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO

Since signing from Arsenal in 2018, the 34-year-old has scored 39 goals for Chelsea on his way to adding an FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League to his trophy collection.

However, it appears his time in London is up as La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sempre Milan, reports that the striker has accepted Milan's offer of a two-year deal worth €4m per season with an option to extend his contract for a further year.

The report also claims that Giroud will have to convince Chelsea to let him go for free if he wishes to play in Italy.

Giroud's game time is set to be limited next season if he stay at Chelsea, with the Blues leading the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, so the Champions League winner could push through a move to Milan.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

The Frenchman's representatives have made a commitment to the Chelsea board to contact them as soon as possible to get the green light whilst the striker is at the European Championships.

One possibility for Giroud is to take the situation into his own hands and speak directly with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to secure a move away as it is reported that Giroud has an excellent relationship with the Russian.

A resolution is expected soon, with discussions between Giroud's representatives and Chelsea to take place next week.

