Report: Olivier Giroud Reaches Agreement to Leave Chelsea for AC Milan After Champions League Final

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is nearing an agreement to sign for AC Milan after his side's Champions League final clash on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has often been overlooked by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel in recent months despite making an impressive start to life under the German manager.

According to Milan News 24 via Sport Witness, the France international is close to signing a two-year deal with the Italian outfit as his current deal at Stamford Bridge will expire in June.

READ MORE: Chelsea Hold Talks With AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma - Goalkeeper to Leave on Free Transfer This Summer

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The report further states that the former Arsenal man will earn worth €3.5 million per season [plus bonuses] after terms were agreed upon by the Serie A giants and the veteran striker's entourage.

Giroud has netted 11 times in 31 appearances across all competitions this campaign and was a regular first-team member under former boss Frank Lampard.

However, minutes have been hard to come by for the World-Cup winner as Tuchel has shown faith in the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, who've started to displays signs of promise after a sluggish start to the campaign.

READ MORE: Roman Abramovich 'Eager' to Bring Inter's Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea - Where Forward Admits His Heart Lies

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Giroud has netted crucial goals in crunch Champions League games for Chelsea this season, but he is expected to move on after a three-and-half-year spell in west London.

It has been claimed that the ex-Montpellier talisman has already begun searching for a house in Milan, and that a move to the Italy is now imminent.

The attacker, who was initially rumoured to leave Chelsea in the January window, has won an FA Cup and a Europa League with the Blues after sealing a switch from bitter rivals Arsenal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on Twitter | Facebook| Instagram | YouTube