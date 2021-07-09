Report: Giroud to AC Milan Latest / Rossoneri Medical Date Set

Olivier Giroud is set to finalise his move to AC Milan next week, according to reports.

The 34-year-old is expected to leave Chelsea this summer despite signing a new one-year contract with the Blues last month.

Giroud's move to AC Milan is finally set to materialise with a switch to be finalised in the next seven days or so.

As per reports, Giroud has agreed a two-year contract with the Rossoneri and Milan will pay Chelsea an upfront fee of €1 million with a €1 million add-on bonus.

Milan had been hoping to sign Giroud on a free transfer but Chelsea have managed to secure a fee, albeit little, for their forward because of their ability to extend his contract.

Giroud is now expected to fly to Italy next week to complete his switch where he will follow Fikayo Tomori who also joined Milan on a permanent basis.

He netted 11 goals in 31 appearances for Chelsea last season and is currently on holiday following France's early Euro 2020 exit.

During his time at the club, Giroud won the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League - an extremely shrewd signing after the Blues managed to acquire him from Arsenal back in January 2018 for £18 million.

Now his time is set to be over at Chelsea, a new chapter begins. Tuchel will now need a new centre-forward even more so, especially with Tammy Abraham's departure likely this summer.

