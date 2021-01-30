Report: Olivier Giroud to leave Chelsea in the summer

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud will leave the club at the end of the season, after three-and-a-half seasons in west London.

Giroud, 34, was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in January with the likes of Juventus, Atlético Madrid and West Ham interested, with just over five months left on his current deal at Chelsea.

However, the French international has decided not to leave the west London club this month as he wants to be ‘decisive’ every time Thomas Tuchel decides to use him in the second half of this campaign.

This suggestion was backed by Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed a few weeks back that Giroud will stay at Stamford Bridge this month.

According to a recent report by Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb [via Sport Witness] Giroud is set to leave Chelsea in the summer, when he will become a free agent.

The report also mentioned that Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia 'blocked' a potential switch to Italy for the Frenchman in the ongoing window.

There is 'no possibility' of Giroud extending his contract at Stamford Bridge - he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer after it was deemed 'impossible' for him to move on in January.

The former Arsenal man has fought his way into the side after being left on the fringes of the first team at the start of the campaign.

