Report: Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is Undergoing AC Milan Medical Ahead of Italy Move

Report: Olivier Giroud Undergoing AC Milan Medical

The striker has got his move.
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is undergoing a medical with AC Milan ahead of signing a two-year deal with the Italian club, according the reports.

The Rossoneri have been chasing the striker all summer and it appears they have got their man.

As per Sky Sports, Giroud is currently undergoing a medical in Milan ahead of the move.

Giroud's departure before the beginning of pre-season will free up space for Chelsea to sign a new striker, with Tammy Abraham also set to leave the club.

The striker bagged 11 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners last season.

Following France's Euro 2020 exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Giroud's sole focus will be on signing for Milan ahead of their pre-season training as he is having his medical.

Milan will pay Chelsea an upfront fee of €1 million with a €1 million add-on bonus.

Milan had been hoping to sign Giroud on a free transfer but Chelsea have managed to secure a fee, albeit little, for their forward because of their ability to extend his contract.

Giroud will complete his examinations before signing his contract and then continue on holiday before joining up with his new teammates later in the month.

During his time at the club, Giroud won the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League - an extremely shrewd signing after the Blues managed to acquire him from Arsenal back in January 2018 for £18 million.

Now his time is set to be over at Chelsea, a new chapter begins. Tuchel will now need a new centre-forward even more so, especially with Tammy Abraham's departure likely this summer.

