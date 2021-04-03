Report: Olivier Giroud will 'not renew' contract at Chelsea and will leave club in summer

Olivier Giroud will leave Chelsea this summer when his contract expires, according to claims made in Italy.

After joining from Arsenal in 2018, Giroud has proven to be a hit on and off the pitch, which has seen him go onto make over 110 appearances for the Blues.

The 34-year-old was on the verge of leaving last summer but was convinced to stay and he ended up signing a one-year extension.

Giroud has netted four times for the Blues so far this season but his time in west London appears to be coming to an end.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, he will 'not renew' his deal and will leave at the end of the season.

Giroud is likely to have several options this summer once he leaves Chelsea, which comes as no surprise for the World Cup winner.

Chelsea have been linked with making a big centre-forward signing this summer, with Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund linked as well as Manchester City's Sergio Aguero. But Thomas Tuchel was quick to play down the transfer links.

"I will not answer that, out of respect for the player and for Borussia Dortmund," said Tuchel. "He’s a Borussia Dortmund player, and of course, there’s big news around him and his agent. And it seems like they are creating a race for the player.

"But still everybody needs to accept, and I will fully accept, that he is a Borussia Dortmund player. A very promising player of course, but with respect to the situation he’s not in our squad, he’s not in our club so there’s no comment on anything else regarding him."

He added: "It is the same answer as for Haaland. We have full respect for Manchester City and for Sergio Aguero, who is a big player for them. There are no words needed from me about the achievements of this guy, he is a world-class player. But don't forget, we compete in three competitions for Manchester City so I will never speak about their players and talk about a player's future. It's their player and I expect they do the same with our players.

"We are rivals and, as I said, there are no words need from me to praise Sergio Aguero's career. It is outstanding and speaks for itself. And it's not finished yet. He is still a player for City and will still help them to achieve their goals, which is a big collision to our goals because we are following the same things."

