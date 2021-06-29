Report: Olivier Giroud's Representatives Actively Working on Chelsea Exit

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is heading for the exit door in the summer, according to reports.

The 34-year-old has one year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and is assessing his options after falling down the pecking order during the latter part of the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite being linked with an exit in January, Giroud sought to stay and fight for a place after an impactful start to the campaign under former boss Frank Lampard.

(Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA)

According to Tuesday morning's edition of Corriere dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sempre Milan, AC Milan are keen on agreeing a two-year deal worth around €4 million per season for the France international.

The report further states that the former Arsenal man must leave on a free transfer and that his representatives are holding talks with the club to sanction a move.

With Chelsea looking to further bolster their frontline this summer, Giroud would hardly feature and hence, a move away from the club seems like the best option for the World Cup winner.

(Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA)

With the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount all establishing themselves as crucial members of Tuchel's starting XI, the ex-Lille star was often named on the bench in crucial games since March.

Giroud bagged 11 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners last season.

Following France's Euro 2020 exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Monday, Chelsea are expected to hold further talks with the striker regarding his future to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next summer.

