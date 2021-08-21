Report: One Condition Chelsea Wish to Fulfil Before Making Concrete Bid for Sevilla Star Jules Koundé

Chelsea want to offload a defender before tabling a solid attempt at signing Jules Koundé from Sevilla, according to reports.

It was reported recently that the two sides were holding talks to come to an agreement over a potential sale for Koundé, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Furthermore, it was stated that the west Londoners would turn their attention to Koundé after announcing the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. However, it has emerged that Sevilla are still awaiting a convincing offer for the 22-year-old, who has three years left on his contract.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea wish to sell a defender before making a concrete approach for the France international, with the Blues still interested in signing Koundé despite Trevor Chalobah's recent impressive displays that have earned the Cobham graduate a spot in the first-team for the 2021/22 campaign.

Kurt Zouma has been deemed as one of the most likely to depart the club, but with less than two weeks left before the transfer window closes, Chelsea will need to trim their backline quickly before proceeding ahead with a move for Koundé.

However, it has also been mentioned that Chelsea could turn their attention away from Koundé, with Sevilla reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €80 million, which would trigger a release clause in the France international's contract.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Zouma has been reluctant to be included in an exchange deal for Koundé, who has emerged as the Chelsea's top defensive target ahead of the new campaign. Chelsea will look to cash in on Zouma should an offer in the region of £20-30 million be tabled by a suitor club.

West Ham are continuing to push for Zouma, but his salary demands, which are understood to be upwards of £100,000-per-week, are proving to be a stumbling block for a deal to get over the line.

Interestingly, the chances of including Zouma in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Koundé haven't been ruled out, though it has been reported recently that Chelsea are willing to pay hard cash to land the young France international if their current man does not head the other way.

