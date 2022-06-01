Report: Ousmane Dembele Delayed Decision on Future Until Chelsea Sale Completed

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is understood to have delayed a decision on his future until the sale of Chelsea FC was completed, according to reports.

The Frenchman has long been linked with a move to Chelsea after contract talks appeared to have stalled between Dembele and his club back in January.

In the end, the 25-year-old opted to stay in La Liga, with SPORT reporting that he was, in fact, waiting for a move away in the summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As per Nick Purewal, Dembele is understood to have delayed making a decision on where his future lies in part until the sale of Chelsea Football Club was completed.

Following a long takeover story that has been ongoing since mid-March, Chelsea was officially sold to Todd Boehly's consortium in a deal worth £4.25 billion.

Now that the deal is complete, Dembele's future may begin to unfold a little more clearly.

After having struggled to agree on a contract extension with Barcelona, it was recently revealed that Dembele will be leaving the Catalan club following his five-year spell at the Camp Nou.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

With his contract up at the end of June, Dembele now has interest surrounding him from both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, among others.

Chelsea are in the market for a forward player, with Dembele one of five potential options shortlisted by Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Should the club be serious about Dembele, who played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund back in the 2016/17 season, they will be eager to join the race for him - and with their transfer budget under new owner Todd Boehly, they could be in a good position to offer some serious money.

