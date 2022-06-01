Skip to main content

Report: Ousmane Dembele Delayed Decision on Future Until Chelsea Sale Completed

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is understood to have delayed a decision on his future until the sale of Chelsea FC was completed, according to reports.

The Frenchman has long been linked with a move to Chelsea after contract talks appeared to have stalled between Dembele and his club back in January.

In the end, the 25-year-old opted to stay in La Liga, with SPORT reporting that he was, in fact, waiting for a move away in the summer.

imago1010451862h

As per Nick Purewal, Dembele is understood to have delayed making a decision on where his future lies in part until the sale of Chelsea Football Club was completed.

Following a long takeover story that has been ongoing since mid-March, Chelsea was officially sold to Todd Boehly's consortium in a deal worth £4.25 billion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now that the deal is complete, Dembele's future may begin to unfold a little more clearly.

After having struggled to agree on a contract extension with Barcelona, it was recently revealed that Dembele will be leaving the Catalan club following his five-year spell at the Camp Nou.

imago1012252066h

With his contract up at the end of June, Dembele now has interest surrounding him from both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, among others.

Chelsea are in the market for a forward player, with Dembele one of five potential options shortlisted by Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Should the club be serious about Dembele, who played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund back in the 2016/17 season, they will be eager to join the race for him - and with their transfer budget under new owner Todd Boehly, they could be in a good position to offer some serious money.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011277395h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Have Verbal Agreement in Place With Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1012378170h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Conor Gallagher Promise After Chelsea Meeting

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1012245770h
News

Conor Gallagher Pens Crystal Palace Farewell Message Ahead of Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms18 hours ago
imago1011647111h
News

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Named in UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

By Nick Emms19 hours ago
imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Chelsea's Valuation of Romelu Lukaku Revealed Amid Inter Milan Interest

By Nick Emms19 hours ago
imago1011940324h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku 'Pushing Hard' for Inter Milan Return

By Nick Emms20 hours ago
imago0022961931h
News

'I Would've Gone Elsewhere' - Alexandre Pato's Honest Assessment of Chelsea Spell

By Nick Emms20 hours ago
imago1012051893h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would Only Let Romelu Lukaku Join Inter On Loan With €70M Purchase Obligation

By Nick Emms21 hours ago