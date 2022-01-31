Report: Ousmane Dembele Prefers Chelsea Move Despite No Interest in January Transfer From Blues

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele would prefer a move to the Premier League and in particular Chelsea where he could reunite with Thomas Tuchel, according to reports in France.

The 24-year-old remains at Barcelona on Deadline Day despite the club being desperate to offload him.

As per L'Equipe via GFFN, Dembele would prefer a move to Chelsea but the Blues are not interested in a January deal for the winger.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The report continues to state that the Spanish club want to sell Dembele before the transfer deadline to avoid losing him for free and offered him to Premier League clubs.

However, Manchester United and Chelsea were not interested in January dealings whilst Dembele has no interest in joining Tottenham Hotspur.

If he is keen to join Chelsea, it is thought that he would have to wait until the end of the season to reunite with Tuchel.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This comes after Chelsea have been heavily linked with the forward.

Thomas Tuchel has recently stated that he was 'very fortunate' to have trained Dembele in the past and it looks like the pair could reunite at Chelsea.

Chelsea are already stocked with attackers, therefore a move in January would have made little sense as an attacker may have had to leave if Dembele was to sign for the Blues towards the end of the month.

It remains to be seen as to whether he will depart the Spanish giants on Deadline Day or hold out to leave on a free in the summer.

