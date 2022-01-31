Skip to main content
Report: Ousmane Dembele Set to Remain at Barcelona Amid Chelsea Deadline Day Links

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is set to remain at the club despite interest from Chelsea and rumours surrounding a Deadline Day move, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is searching for a way out of Barcelona but time is ticking and it looks like he is set to remain in Spain.

As per John Cross, Dembele is set to remain at Barcelona.

imago1009231448h

The journalist wrote: "Dembele set to stay at Barcelona. Financials and FFP have scuppered chances of a move to PSG. That could well be revived in the summer."

This comes afte reports that Chelsea have been in contact with Barcelona over a potential move late into the January transfer window, however nothing has been agreed as of yet.

Read More

It was reported earlier on Deadline Day that Barcelona 'tried' to enter talks with Chelsea for Dembele but the club would only want to sign the player on a free transfer in the summer.

imago1009102382h

This comes after reports that his preference is to move to the Premier League and in particular Chelsea, to reunite with his former boss Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel has recently stated that he was 'very fortunate' to have trained Dembele in the past and it looks like the pair could reunite at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to whether Dembele will depart before the end of the window but it makes little sense for Chelsea to move for the attacker due to the high quality in their current squad.

