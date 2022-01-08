Report: Ousmane Dembele Stalling Over Barcelona Contract Extension Amid Chelsea Interest

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is stalling ahead of signing a contract extension under Xavi Hernandez amid interest from Chelsea, according to reports.

The French winger has been linked with a move away from Barcelona amid the club's financial difficulties.

With Xavi's side keen to offload players, several Premier League sides have shown interest in Dembele, including the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

As per Get French Football News, Dembele is currently stalling over signing a new contract at Barcelona.

The report states that the player had previously decided to stay with the Catalan club before talks broke down amid interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Newcastle.

It was Gerard Romero that previously reported that Dembele wouldn't be continuing at Barcelona with all the clubs listed above reportedly in contract with the player's agent, Moussa Sissoko.

Negotiations between player and club appeared to be going well before Sissoko began to cause problems in his salary demands.

Sissoko asked for a gross salary of €40 million as well as €40 million in bonuses for his player.

Manchester United had previously linked to sign Dembele in a swap deal that was see Anthony Martial move the opposite way.

However, with Chelsea on the hunt for player reinforcements, having suffered several injury and Covid-19 troubles recently, Dembele could well find himself with plenty of game time at the west London club.

