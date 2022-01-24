Skip to main content
Report: Ousmane Dembele 'Unlikely' to Join Chelsea in January Despite Uncertain Barcelona Future

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this month, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has six months left on his deal at the Nou Camp but is set to not extend his stay in Spain with Barcelona handing him the ultimatum to sign a new deal or leave the club in January.

Dembele has only made 11 appearances in all competitions this season in a season dominated by injury, a story which has summed up his spell at Barcelona, which has seen the France international sidelined through knee and hamstring injuries as well as because of Covid-19.

imago1009231448h

Dembele has been linked with a move to the Premier League this month with Chelsea and Manchester United two sides reportedly interested.

However, as the final week of the window it's unlikely the winger will move to Chelsea, as per Adam Newson.

Chelsea are monitoring his situation however unless a 'late opportunity arises' or an attacker leaves in the final days of the window, Dembele's arrival is not on the cards.

Thomas Tuchel has previously worked with Dembele during their time at Borussia Dortmund. The Chelsea head coach praised the Frenchman, but refused to comment on his current situation.

imago0028172981h

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," said the Chelsea head coach.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave.

"From there we are not in closest contact, we met here and there because of his duties for the French national team and of course I was in Paris so this was more or less when they were preparing for national duties, it’s very close to Paris. This is where we met or exchanged some messages.

“He is in a situation (at Barcelona), I have no idea why or what the situation and detail is. I know how I feel about it when it’s about my players so it is better not to talk.” 

imago1009106927h
Report: Ousmane Dembele 'Unlikely' to Join Chelsea in January Despite Uncertain Barcelona Future

