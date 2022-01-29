Skip to main content
Report: Ousmane Dembele 'Working' on January Exit From Barcelona Amid Chelsea Interest

Ousmane Dembele is working on leaving Barcelona in January, with Chelsea interested in signing him, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in Spain at the end of the season and could depart soon.

As per Luis Rojo, the winger is working on leaving Barcelona this month.

imago1009231408h

This comes after Chelsea have been heavily linked with the forward.

Last month it was reported that Dembele's agent was in contact with Chelsea regarding a potential transfer.

And now, Chelsea have been handed a boost if they are to move for the French international as Barcelona have reportedly told him to leave the club in January.

Read More

Thomas Tuchel has recently stated that he was 'very fortunate' to have trained Dembele in the past and it looks like the pair could reunite at Chelsea.

imago1009030342h

It was thought that Dembele would depart at the end of the season but now it looks like he is working on a January exit as he has accepted his fate.

However, whilst Barcelona would prefer to see Dembele leave this January for a fee, they may only be able to secure a loan deal for him until his contract expiry at the end of the season.

Chelsea are already stocked with attackers, therefore an attacker may have to leave if Dembele is to sign for the Blues towards the end of the month, with Tuchel's side prioritising bringing in a wing-back rather than Dembele.

It remains to be seen as to whether a move will be secured before the end of January.

