Report: Ousmane Dembele Yet to Receive Any New Pre-Contract Bids Amid Links to Chelsea

Ousmane Dembele has not yet received any new pre-contract bids amid links to him moving to Chelsea, according to reports. 

The Blues are said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old, with his current contract at La Liga giants Barcelona set to expire in the summer.

He has already played under the management of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, back when they were both at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. 

imago0028571648h

According to Get French Football News, Dembele has not been offered any pre-contract agreements by any club, apart from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

An agreement between him and his current club has not yet been agreed and even though they would like him to stay, he is able to talk to other clubs regarding a move as a free agent at the end of the season.

Read More

Chelsea are believed to have been 'following him closely' as they consider a move for the player.

Other reports have suggested that the Blues have the 'capacity' to sign him, with other interest reportedly coming from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

imago1008809112h

Since moving to Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017, Dembele has made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and assisting a further 24.

However, he has only played 11 games for them in the current campaign, with just the one goal and two assists to his name.

A move to Stamford Bridge would see him compete for a starting spot against the likes of Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

imago1009231523h
