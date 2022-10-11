Report: Paolo Maldini Addresses Rafael Leao To Chelsea Rumours

AC Milan fell to another defeat at the hands of Chelsea today at the San Siro in the Champions League, and the rumours surrounding Rafael Leao to Chelsea are not showing any signs of slowing down.

The saga has been ongoing since AC Milan turned down a bid for Leao in August, and Paolo Maldini addressed that bid today when speaking about the connections between the two clubs regarding the player.

The club are trying to convince Rafael Leao to sign a new deal in Italy, but Chelsea certainly have heavy interest in the player.

Rafael Leao has been heavily linked to Chelsea. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Paolo Maldini today addressed the rumours surrounding Rafael Leao to Chelsea. Speaking ahead of the clash at the San Siro, Paulo Maldini had this to say.

“There has been no approach or contact for Leão after September 1st”.

“We wanted to extend his contract one year ago — now we will try to seal Leão’s new deal in one month, before the World Cup break”.

AC Milan will attempt to renew Rafael Leao's contract before the World Cup takes place next month, which could spell bad news for Chelsea. If Leao signs a new deal, Chelsea will have to wait until at least summer 2024 to sign the player.

It will ultimately down to Leao, and he may decide he does not want to sign a new deal. AC Milan will try.

