Report: Paolo Maldini Admires Chelsea's Andreas Christensen as AC Milan Could Use Simon Kjaer to Convince Dane

AC Milan's Paolo Maldini is a 'big admirer' of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and could use Simon Kjaer to convince the Dane to join the Serie A side, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and is free to talk to overseas clubs from January onwards.

As per Calciomercato.com via Sempre Milan, Christensen is a profile that AC Milan admire and Kjaer could help seal the deal.

Milan's Danish defender is Christensen's captain with the national team and could be leveraged if talks with the entourage of Christensen become more concrete.

Christensen has been nicknamed the Danish Maldini by Chelsea fans and has caught the attention of the Milan legend, who would love for his side to sign the defender.

However, the report states that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and La Liga side Atletico Madrid are also interested in Christensen and could offer him a better salary.

Therefore the Italian side could rely on Kjaer to sway Christensen's decision if they wish for him to move to Milan in the summer.

Should Milan make a play for the 25-year-old, they will be in for some tough competition, with the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan keeping a close eye on the defender too.

It was recently reported that Christensen will not sign an extension with Chelsea as he looks to secure a move away from the club, ending his stay at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season

