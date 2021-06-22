Report: Paris Saint-Germain to Jump Ahead of Chelsea in Deal For Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea are to be dealt a blow in the pursuit of Achraf Hakimi as Paris Saint-Germain are close to making an offer for the star, according to reports.

The French giants have been going toe to toe with the Blues for the Inter Milan wing-back for weeks and it appears that PSG will jump ahead of Chelsea in the race for the Moroccan.

According to Sky Italia, via Sempre Inter, PSG are set to offer €75 million including add-ons. This amount is likely to be enough to persuade the Nerazzurri into selling the player to the Parisians.

Inter Milan are being forced into selling Hakimi to ease their financial worries Photo By ReporterTorino / LiveMedia (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

With it having previously been reported that PSG would be the Moroccan's preferred destination, an offer that meets Inter's valuation makes the French club firm favourites for the player's signature.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea are offering players in a deal for the wing-back, with Marcos Alonso or Davide Zappacosta potentially trading London for Milan.

If Chelsea miss out on Hakimi, it has been reported that the Blues could turn their attention to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore to play in the right wing-back role for next season.

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

