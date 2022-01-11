Report: Paris Saint-Germain's Contract Offer to Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Falls Short of Demands

Paris Saint-Germain's contract offer to Chelsea defender Antonio Rudgier has fallen short of his salary demands, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season as he is allowed to discuss terms with overseas clubs regarding a move.

As per football.london, PSG have made an offer to the German but this falls below his wage demands.

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Chelsea are still negotiating with Rudiger for a new deal.

He said: “I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet.

"As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding."

However, he has still not signed an extension at the club due to his wage demands.

It is believed that Rudiger wants close to £200,000 a week, £60,000 more than Chelsea have currently offered.

He believes that he should be one of the club's top earners due to his importance to Thomas Tuchel's system.

IMAGO / PA Images

Now, PSG have made a move for Rudiger but are offering the defender the exact same package as he would receive if he stayed at Chelsea, falling below his expectations in their £140,000-a-week offer.

football.london report: "The £140,000 a week offer is still somewhat up to £60,000 short of the £200,000 that the ex-Roma man is looking for, as he assesses everything on the table before making a final decision."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the German, who clearly has plenty of admirers.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube