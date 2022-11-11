Skip to main content
Report: Paul Winstanley Placed On Leave By Brighton Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Brighton's head of recruitment Paul Winstanley has been placed on leave amid interest from Chelsea.

The reshaping of Chelsea football club is continuing, and Paul Winstanley looks to be the next man to be hired by Todd Boehly. Boehly is bringing in the best directors in class to the club, and Winstanley has done brilliant work at Brighton.

Brighton may be sick of the sight of Chelsea after they took their manager Graham Potter, and have interest in Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo on the pitch too.

Paul Winstanley has been placed on leave by Brighton, which may point towards a deal being close.

Todd Boehly

Todd Boehly is continuing his revolution at Chelsea.

According to Andy Naylor of the Athletic, Brighton's head of recruitment Paul Winstanley has been placed on gardening leave by the club amid interest from Chelsea to appoint him to their new board.

Talks are continuing between Brighton, Winstanley himself and Chelsea, and the club felt the best course of action to take would be to make Winstanley take a leave of absence from the club.

Chelsea are continuing their revamp behind the scenes, with Paul Winstanley expected to be next in the door. 

Christopher Vivell and Stuart Webber are expected to come next, after Joe Shields, Christoph Freund and Laurence Stewart were already appointed.

Paul Winstanley will likely be placed on leave until a deal with Chelsea is either complete or if it falls apart. Chelsea want the best in class for the new board of directors, they believe they have it in Paul Winstanley.

