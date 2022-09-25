Report: Paulo Maldini Confirms Offers For Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea were interested in Rafael Leao in the summer, and were rumoured to have made an offer for the Portuguese international before the window closed on September 1st.

AC Milan were reported to have rejected an offer of around £70million for Leao in the summer from Chelsea in the closing days. The club refused to sell and Paulo Maldini outright blocked the sale completely and would not entertain it.

The technical director has now spoke on Rafael Leao, and confirmed there were offers that came in for the player.

Chelsea had a bid rejected for Rafael Leao. IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking candidly about both Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez, Paolo Maldini had this to say.

"Have I rejected offers for Leao and Hernandez? I told some not to even show up. In the context of the sustainability, we have the accounts in order, and we don’t need to sell. We want to keep the strongest players, but today there are no more non-transferable players."

Maldini confirms there were offers he laughed out the door, which might be in relation to the offer made by Chelsea which was blocked and refused by the club and Maldini himself.

Paulo Maldini has been speaking about the offers for Rafael Leao. IMAGO / Buzzi

But, the Milan legend does leave the door open for a possible sale. The fact he mentions that no player is non-transferable means he must have some sort of idea that the player could leave should the right bid come in for him.

Chelsea are expected to try again for Rafael Leao.

