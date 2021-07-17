Report: Myles Peart-Harris Set to Leave Chelsea This Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Peart-Harris Expected to Leave Chelsea

Chelsea's Peart-Harris is expected to leave the club this summer.
Chelsea academy player Myles Peart-Harris is expected to leave Chelsea in the coming days, according to reports.

The news breaks following Marc Guehi's potential move away from the club.

As per Football.London, Peart-Harris is expecting to leave the Blues this summer.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract next summer but has attracted very strong interest from several clubs in the Premier League.

Fellow academy gradaute Guehi is already set to sign for Crystal Palace with Lewis Bate also attracting top-flight interest.

Peart-Harris (middle) and Lewis Bate (right) are set to leave the club this summer

Football.London continue to report that fellow academy player Dynel Simeu is also set to move on too as the Blues have a clearout this summer.

The Blues will have to raise funds if they are set to recruit Erling Haaland this summer.

The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75 million which will become active next year.

Therefore, Chelsea will look to raise funds and some academy players may be in line to leave.

The Blues are also looking to offload Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta and Emerson Palmieri but with clubs willing to offer decent sums for Cobham graduates, Chelsea could be tempted to sell.

Tammy Abraham is also set to leave the club, having come through the youth academy at Chelsea.

Sources have said that people at Chelsea are 'worried' regarding the offloading of academy players, however the club were handed a boost with Armando Broja set to sign a new deal this summer.

