Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'Attracting' Interest In Spain

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly the subject of interest from multiple Spanish clubs.

Having joined over the summer from Spanish giant Barcelona, life has not been exactly enjoyable for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Stamford Bridge. Following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, many have wondered where the striker's long-term future lies. 

According to recent reports, the 33-year-old may find himself back in La Liga, with the imminent arrival of Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid hastening his exit.

Sami Mokbel discussed this possibility on Tuesday, stating that the Gabonese forward is attracting interest from Spain, namely Atletico Madrid themselves. These interested clubs are monitoring his situation ahead of both the January and summer windows. 

It is unclear if an exit will be sanctioned for the striker, though it appears abundantly clear that he is not in Graham Potter's long-term plans, given his place within the squad currently and the likely arrivals of both Felix and Christopher Nkunku. 

It is imperative that Potter is allowed to construct a squad in his image and it seems Aubameyang will not be a part of that. 

